Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Makers To Issue LEGAL NOTICE To Palak Sindhwani For Breach Of Contract: REPORTS

Palak Sindhwani, who essays the character of Sonu Bhide in Sony SAB's cult favourite 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' may find herself in the midst of a legal battle soon. Apparently, Neela Telefilms, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma are all set to issue a legal notice to an 'actor' associated with them for a long time on the grounds of breaching the 'exclusivity' contract.

As per a report in the Times Of India, this legal notice may be issued to Palak Sindhwani. Apparently, the actress may have violated the 'exclusive artist' agreement which has caused a damage to her character, the production house and the broadcasting platform (Sony SAB) too. The report further states that Palak may be involved in endorsing 'third party endorsements' and appearances and the actress has obtained no written consent for the same. As a result of the same, Palak may have breached the 'exclusivity clause' which has resulted into the production house planning to issue a notice to the actress. The actress was also reportedly warned by the production house on the same.

The portal contacted Palak to talk about the same, however, the actress refuted the news and stated that she has not received any such legal notice. Palak said, ''I don't know where this news is coming from as I have not received any such legal notice yet.''

For the uninformed, Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma four years ago. The show is produced by Asit Modi and has been one of the most controversial shows offscreen.