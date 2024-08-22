Did Sharad Sankla Aka Abdul Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In May After 16 Years?

Actor Sharad Sankla, best known for playing the role of Abdul in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reportedly quit the show. The rumours started doing the rounds because of his absence from the current track of the show. However, he has not reacted to the reports yet.

According to a report in OTT Play, the actor bid adieu to the show in May 2024 due to reasons that are not known yet. Sharad was a part of the show since the first episode which aired 16 years back.

For nearly four episodes now, Abdul has been missing from the show. It started on Saturday when Sonalika Joshi's character Madhavi mentioned that Abdul's phone was unreachable and that he hadn’t opened his store since Saturday evening. This left the members of Gokuldham Society anxious about Abdul's sudden disappearance. They reached out to Inspector Chaalu Pandey for assistance in finding Abdul, but given his past experiences with the society, even he is skeptical about his return.

The makers have not reacted to the rumours of Sharad quitting the show yet.

His last post, on what is expected to be his Instagram profile, is a video in which he is seen getting ready for a shot on the sets of the show. The video was posted by him on May 7. "I love the confidence that makeup gives me," the caption of the post read.

In July 2024, actor Kush Shah, announced that he quit the show after 16 years. Kush rose to fame after playing the role of Goli Hansraj Hathi in the popular sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.