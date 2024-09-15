 Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPalak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Palak Sindhwani took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her ‘early morning shift’ on the sets of TMKOC amid news of a legal notice being sent to her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Palak Sindhwani, who essays the character of Sonu Bhide in Sony SAB’s cult favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Oomtah Chashma made headlines after reports of the actress being sent a legal notice by the production house of the show started doing rounds on the internet.

Read Also
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Makers To Issue LEGAL NOTICE To Palak Sindhwani For Breach Of...
article-image

It was reported by the Times Of India yesterday on the 14th of September that the actress may have apparently ‘breached’ the contract and as a result of the same, a legal notice by the team of TMKOC will be sent to her.

Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to quash these rumours. Palak has shared a few pictures of her from the sets of her show TMKOC, ultimately refuting the rumours of any sort of legal notice issued to her. Have a look at the picture shared by Palak here:

Read Also
Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Palak Sindhwani sings 'Ajeeb Dastaan' with crew...
article-image

The actress has earlier too reacted to the said news and has declined it, stating, it is just a rumour. Talking to the portal, Palak said, “I don't know where this news is coming from as I have not received any such legal notice yet.''

FPJ Shorts
Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures
Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures
IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025
IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025
'Another Painful Challenge For Me': Neeraj Chopra Reveals Sustaining Hand Injury After Falling Agonizingly Short Of Winning Diamond League Final
'Another Painful Challenge For Me': Neeraj Chopra Reveals Sustaining Hand Injury After Falling Agonizingly Short Of Winning Diamond League Final
Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up On Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar's Friendship: 'Their Love Has No Expectations'
Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up On Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar's Friendship: 'Their Love Has No Expectations'

Apparently, the actress may have violated the 'exclusive artist' agreement which has caused a damage to her character, the production house and the broadcasting platform (Sony SAB) too.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up On Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar's Friendship: 'Their Love Has No...

Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up On Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar's Friendship: 'Their Love Has No...

Anees Bazmee REACTS To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Clash: 'Announced Release Date In Advance,...

Anees Bazmee REACTS To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Clash: 'Announced Release Date In Advance,...

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Wishes Son Azlan On Birthday With Priceless Photo: '24-Year-Old Me...

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Wishes Son Azlan On Birthday With Priceless Photo: '24-Year-Old Me...

Saiee Manjrekar On Criticism For Romancing With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Despite 36-Year Age Gap: 'I...

Saiee Manjrekar On Criticism For Romancing With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Despite 36-Year Age Gap: 'I...