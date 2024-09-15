Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Palak Sindhwani, who essays the character of Sonu Bhide in Sony SAB’s cult favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Oomtah Chashma made headlines after reports of the actress being sent a legal notice by the production house of the show started doing rounds on the internet.

It was reported by the Times Of India yesterday on the 14th of September that the actress may have apparently ‘breached’ the contract and as a result of the same, a legal notice by the team of TMKOC will be sent to her.

Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to quash these rumours. Palak has shared a few pictures of her from the sets of her show TMKOC, ultimately refuting the rumours of any sort of legal notice issued to her. Have a look at the picture shared by Palak here:

The actress has earlier too reacted to the said news and has declined it, stating, it is just a rumour. Talking to the portal, Palak said, “I don't know where this news is coming from as I have not received any such legal notice yet.''

Apparently, the actress may have violated the 'exclusive artist' agreement which has caused a damage to her character, the production house and the broadcasting platform (Sony SAB) too.