Pakistani actor Alyy Khan on kissing scene with 'crush' Kajol in The Good Wife: 'Rehearsed it 3-4 times'

Pakistani actor Alyy Khan and Bollywood actress Kajol will feature together in her upcoming web-series 'The Good Wife'. Kajol's debut web show is the Hindi remake of Robert King and Michelle King’s seven-season series, with the same title.

Alyy Khan, who was also a part of Don 2, recently appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast and talked about working with his 'crush' Kajol.

'Ajay set pe nahi aaya'

"Iss saal Kajol ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila as her boyfriend, jismein kissing scene bhi tha. Ek smooch tha, french kiss tha, according to the script. Ab zaahir si baat hai karna toh hai aapko kaam aur Kajol ke miyan ka production hai Ajay Devgn Ffilms. Ajay set pe nahi aaya," he said.

Alyy said they were not hesitant to shoot the scene and were very professional. The actor also revealed that the scene was filmed using three camera set-up because they couldn’t do retakes.

'3-4 baar humne rehearse kiya'

"Ek paise ki sharmindagi, ya embarrassment, ya hichkichana, kuch nahin. Itne professional tareeke se woh shoot hua hai. Aur jab humne shoot kar liya kyunki 3-4 baar humne rehearse kiya kiss ka, itni perfect tareeke se shoot hua ki humne shot diya aur hum dono monitor pe aaye aur dono objectively dekh rahe hain. Aur maine usko kaha, ‘Tu khush? You are happy? Ya, I think I like it.’ Kajol ne mujhe kaha, ‘Thank you my darling.’ Toh usmein koi aisi sexual vibe hi nahin thi bilkul professionalism boss," he added.

About The Good Wife

It is an upcoming Indian legal and political drama that will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is directed by Suparn Verma and it also stars Aamir Ali.

Kajol will be essaying the role of a lawyer in The Good Wife. Talking about the show, the actress had earlier shared, "I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with 'The Good Wife', that's exactly what I got. As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn."

