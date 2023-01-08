Mumbai: Kajol, Nysa Devgan visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023
Bollywood actress Kajol visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on January 8 to seek blessings
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Nysa Devgan also accompanied her mother
Kajol wore a printed off-white kurta and white pants as she paid a visit to the temple
On the other hand, Nysa was spotted in a all-white traditional outfit
They were spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at the temple and after they came out after darshan
They also waited and posed for the shutterbugs
Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s first child
She is reportedly perusing her higher studies in Switzerland after finishing her school in Singapore
