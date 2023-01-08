Mumbai: Kajol, Nysa Devgan visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023

Bollywood actress Kajol visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on January 8 to seek blessings

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Nysa Devgan also accompanied her mother

Kajol wore a printed off-white kurta and white pants as she paid a visit to the temple

On the other hand, Nysa was spotted in a all-white traditional outfit

They were spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at the temple and after they came out after darshan

They also waited and posed for the shutterbugs

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s first child

She is reportedly perusing her higher studies in Switzerland after finishing her school in Singapore

