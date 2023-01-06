PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted in Mumbai with ₹2 lakh tote bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress made a rare appearance in the city and her pictures came in as a treat for her fans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Samantha was dressed in a white co-ord set and paired it with huge sunglasses

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While she did not wear any makeup, what caught people's eyes was her luxury tote bag

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Samantha was seen with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag worth close to Rs 2 lakh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Samantha refrained from stopping and posing for the paps and instead walked straight to her car

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A few months ago, Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune ailment called Myositis

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Since then, the actress has been staying away from limelight and she is reportedly undergoing treatment for myositis

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins dubbing for Shaakuntalam amid health concerns, shares BTS photo
Find out More