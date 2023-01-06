PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted in Mumbai with ₹2 lakh tote bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress made a rare appearance in the city and her pictures came in as a treat for her fans
Samantha was dressed in a white co-ord set and paired it with huge sunglasses
While she did not wear any makeup, what caught people's eyes was her luxury tote bag
Samantha was seen with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag worth close to Rs 2 lakh
Samantha refrained from stopping and posing for the paps and instead walked straight to her car
A few months ago, Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune ailment called Myositis
Since then, the actress has been staying away from limelight and she is reportedly undergoing treatment for myositis
