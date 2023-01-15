Film stars Kajol and Ajay Devgan reveal their class 10th board marks

Instagram

Mumbai: In one of the episodes of a television talk show, actors Kajol Devgan and Ajay Devgan were invited as guests where the couple was asked about their class 10th board exam results. Actor Ajay Devgan, while pulling his wife Kajol's leg, said she failed her class 10 boards.

In response, actress Kajol revealed that she received a 60% in her class 10 board exam. Ajay Devgan, the actor, revealed that he received around 65% in class 10.

Kajol is one of four Bollywood celebrities whose miniature dolls can be found in Harrods (London). According to Quora, Kajol attended St. Joseph's Convent School in Panchgani. She excelled at extracurricular activities such as dancing.

According to reports, actress Kajol ultimately decided to forgo her education in order to focus only on her acting profession. She said, "I don't think I am any less well-rounded because I didn't finish school," when asked about not finishing her schooling.

Ajay Devgan, a Hindi film actor, director, and producer, attended Mithibai College after graduating from Silver Beach High School in Juhu.