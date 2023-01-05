CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: As offline exam nears, school teachers relay important tips to crack exam

Representative Image | PTI

As final exams are near for the class 10 students with preliminary tests being conducted to prepare students for the board papers, the test is likely to be a challenge for aspirants as they are the first post-Covid batch to sit for offline exams.

To provide the students with ways to take over the exams and gain a good percentage in the examination, the Free Press Journal spoke to a few teachers from CBSE schools in Mumbai to ace in the board exams.

The teachers include Nausheen Mulla, Mumbai Public School Hariyali Village (CBSE), Vikhroli, and Rituparna Pal, Hitesh Suthar, Urusa Mansoori, and Sabanaz Mira from Podar International School, Mira Road, collectively came up with a few tips and tricks.

Read the valuable tips here:

1) Students must create a schedule with objectives that would help in a timely study for the board exams.

2) Candidates’ emphasis should be on concepts and not on rote learning which is rather a time-consuming process.

3) Students must regularly give mock tests to periodically assess their performance.

Urusa Mansoori - Podar International School, Mira Road

4) Students should also develop a plan for answering questions than relying on guesswork.

5) They should solve past papers of at least the last 4 to 5 years.

6) Candidates can be benefitted if they go through question papers of previous years to understand the topic-wise distribution of questions, marking scheme, difficulty level, and paper pattern.

Hitesh Suthar - Podar International School, Mira Road

7) Students must manage their time during the exam- spend 4-5 minutes for longer answers, 2-3 minutes for short answers, and not more than a minute for objective-type answers.

8) Solving previous papers would end up boosting candidates’ confidence and question-solving abilities within the allotted time.

9) They should not study more than 3 different subjects in a day.

Nausheen Mulla - Mumbai Public School, Hariyali Village (CBSE)

10) It is necessary for students to take frequent breaks from studies to engage in relaxing activities like listening to music, practicing meditation, or playing any sport.

11) Students should stay stress-free throughout the time of their preparation.

12) Candidates can organise a proper space for studying as it helps increase their concentration.

Rituparna Pal - Podar International School, Mira Road

13) They should make personal notes as it becomes easier to recollect those points during the exam that they themselves write.

14) Students should particularly practice mathematics for an hour and a half early morning as that is the time when the brain works the best and they may come up with simpler methods of solving questions.

15) Candidates must have regular writing practice to enhance their writing skills.