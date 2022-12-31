CBSE revises date sheet for class 12th board exams 2023, check details here

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a revised date sheet for class 12th Board Exams 2023 today, December 31.

According to the board, the exam scheduled on 4th April 2023 has been preponed to 27th March 2023. Keeping in mind the competitive exams, including JEE Mains, the board has prepared the Class XII date sheet.

The CBSE said, "These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examination of a student falls on the same date."

The Class 12th Board examinations are scheduled to start on February 15. The CBSE Class XII exams will end on April 5, 2023. The exams will start at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

The Board has already released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 12th practical exams will begin on January 2, 2023.