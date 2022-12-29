CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 timetable out at cbse.gov.in, exams on February 15

PTI (Representative Image)

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the timetable for board exams 2023. The CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet is available on the official website cbse.gov.in

The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams will begin on February 15 but will end on March 21 and April 5, 2023 respectively.

Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai papers will be examined first in the CBSE Class 10 board exam, and the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers will be examined last. Most of the exam papers will be administered between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

The Entrepreneurship paper will be the first in the CBSE 12th board test, and the Psychology paper will be the last. Most papers for the Class 12 exams will be given between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE has made sure that no two subjects' exam of a student falls on a similar date as the board has rejected almost 40,000 subject combinations for the same. "“Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes," the board has stated.

CBSE has also maintained that it has considered the JEE Mains examination while releasing the timetable.

For the 2022–23 board exams, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers will come in a variety of styles, including case-based, assertion and reasoning, objective type, and constructed response type. About 40% of the questions on the CBSE Class 10 exam paper will be competency-based questions, while 30% of the questions on the CBSE Class 12 exam paper will be competency-based questions.

The practical exams for CBSE 2023 will be from January 3, 2023, wherein the board will invite an external examiner for both practical and project assessment.

In order to help the schools with the efficient administration of practical, project, and internal evaluations as well as the administration of theoretical examinations, the board previously announced the subject division for practicals and theory.