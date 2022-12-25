CBSE Datesheet 2023: Students demand CBSE board to release timetable for exam; cite JEE, NEET dates

Representative Image | ANI

Many Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students have raised their objections on social media platforms regarding the delay in releasing the CBSE datesheet for 2023, while also highlighting the time they have left in preparing for the exam. Students have urged the board to release the datesheet as soon as possible.

CBSE announced earlier that Class 10, 12 practical exams will be conducted from January 1, 2023 with the board exams set to begin from February 15, 2023.

Though earlier trends have always suggested that CBSE usually releases the datesheet for class 10, 12 in January, studenst should keep an eye on the official website cbse.gov.in for any updates.

The dates for the engineering entrance test, JEE Main 2023, were recently released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Exams will be administered in January and April. The first session of the JEE Mains 2023 test will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2023. Additionally, a number of candidates have asked the NTA to reschedule JEE Main 2023 for April and to loosen the 75% requirement.

"Dear #cbse , plz give us #CBSEDateSheet for #CBSEBoardExam2023 . We are having anxiety attacks. Can't even study properly," said a tweet by a user Samridhi Arora.

"Nearly 2 months are only left for the boards and yet we dont have datesheet for the boards and even if we forget about it for a second we dont even have datesheet for the damn practical exams starting from 1ST JANUARY ARE YOU KIDDING ME ??," said another tweet by a CBSE student

"Hello Everyone, I am a student of class 12 CBSE ... As we all know the dates of NEET, JEE & CUET has been launched... Please Sir/Ma'am release our CBSE 10th,12th Datesheet as soon as possible.... @EduMinOfIndia @cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp," said another tweet, which tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

