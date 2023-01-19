Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai Police: Everything you need to know about her FIGHT with Sherlyn Chopra

Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra |

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant has been arrested by Amboli police on January 19 for questioning and investigation regarding the case of circulating video of actor-model Sherlyn Chopra.

What is the case?

Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Rakhi for using 'objectional language' in November 2022. Reportedly, she had also alleged that Rakhi released her objectionable photos and videos on social media platforms.

On Thursday, Sherlyn also took to her official Twitter handle and confirmed that Rakhi has been arrested by Amboli police. She also shared additional information about the FIR.

Sherlyn had also called Rakhi 'gutter mouth' and 'potty mouth'.

Rakhi and Sherlyn's war of words

Last year, Sherlyn engaged in a war of words with Rakhi for coming out in support of filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan and businessman Raj Kundra. Sajid was mired in controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Along with Sherlyn, other actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, levelled the allegations against him.

Rakhi had also filed a police complaint against Sherlyn at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station for making derogatory remarks.

When Rakhi accused Sherlyn of creating turmoil in her relationship

Rakhi spoke to the media and said that because of Sherlyn's remarks, her personal life has been affected a lot as her boyfriend has started questioning her.

"I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my boyfriend has asked me 'whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying', do I really have 10 boyfriends'. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it," Rakhi had said.

While interacting with the media Rakhi had played alleged videos of Sherlyn and alleged that the model-actress "blackmails powerful men for money".

