Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant arrested by Amboli Police over a complaint filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra

Controversial actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been arrested on Thursday (January 19) after Sherlyn Chopra's complaint against her for using 'objectional language'. Sherlyn had filed an FIR against Rakhi in 2022.

Rakhi summoned

Amboli police earlier confirmed that Rakhi has been summoned for questioning and investigation regarding the case of circulating video of actor-model Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn took to her official Twitter account and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT."

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint of Sherlyn, an FIR was registered against Rakhi under multiple sections IPC & IT Act.

Sherlyn had alleged that Rakhi showed her 'objectionable video' during a press conference in November 2022 and used objectionable language, as per the Mumbai Police.

Rakhi is gutter mouth: Sherlyn

She had also called Rakhi 'gutter mouth' and 'potty mouth'.

Last year, Rakhi also filed a police complaint against Sherlyn at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station for making derogatory remarks.

Rakhi spoke to the media and said that because of Sherlyn's remarks, her personal life has been affected a lot as her boyfriend has started questioning her.

