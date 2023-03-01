Pak actress Ushna Shah takes a break from Instagram after being trolled for 'Indian style' wedding lehenga: 'I apologise for...'

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has deactivated her Instagram account after being 'bullied mercilessly' for her 'Indian style' bridal lehenga. Ushna got married to golf player Hamza Amin in a grand ceremony on February 26. However, she was trolled for the bright red lehenga that she chose to wear on her wedding day.

Ushna did not ignore the trolls and she decided to school them. She said that they have not paid for her red lehenga.

Ushna takes a break from Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress on Wednesday announced that she was taking a break from social media after facing massive backlash.

The new bride lashed out at a photographer, who allegedly sneaked a drone into her wedding and posted her unauthorised wedding photos online with the help of a fashion blogger.

Ushna said that some people 'invaded' her privacy and 'exploited' their happy occasion. "I haven't reacted to online trolling for years, but I am a human being at a very vulnerable time of my life. A new bride in a new home. From hiring photography teams, who signed NDAs to hiring security and (following) strict guest lists, I wanted to protect our union and only share what I was comfortable with. I worked very hard for this time to be private," she wrote.

Ushna further added, "Several people invaded that privacy to exploit our happy occasion, including disrupting our nikkah. Like any bride would be, I was mortified, only times a million. I had a human moment and reacted; I exposed the first person I learnet invaded my privacy..."

"I have read many of the comments, they don't seem to stop. Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture. That was not the intention, and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting them down. I am going to sign off from this platform (Instagram) for a few days for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing. I am also questioning if I am cut out for this job. Thank you for the love and prayers," she concluded.

Several netizens were seen slamming the actress for wearing, what they termed as an 'Indian style lehenga', and claimed that she does not respect the Pakistani culture. However, Ushna had schooled trolls by making it clear that they had no right to question her lehenga since they did not pay for it.

"To those who have a problem with my dress: You weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora: Purely Pakistani. My heart however, half Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey, Ameen," she wrote.

She also took a dig at the Pakistani paparazzi and wrote, "Beigaani shaadi mein jo uninvited photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam."

About Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah is a popular name in Pakistan and she is known for working in Urdu television. She marked her debut in 2013 with 'Mere Khwabon Ka Diya'. However, it was not until 2014 when she became a household name with her show 'Bashar Momin'.

Ushna has also played prominent roles in several other shows including 'Alif Allah Aur Insaan', 'Balaa' and others.