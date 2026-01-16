 Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUndercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama

Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama

Undercover Miss Hong (featuring Park Shin Hye) is a K-drama centered on a determined, high-ranking financial officer in her 30s who assumes the role of a young, awkward newcomer at a securities company in the late 1990s to expose financial wrongdoings.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Undercover Miss Hong |

Undercover Miss Hong is an upcoming South Korean workplace comedy series written by Moon Hyun-kyung and directed by Park Seon-ho. Park Shin-hye, who took a two-year break after having her first child with actor Choi Tae-joon, returned to the screen with back-to-back K-dramas: The Judge from Hell and Doctor Slump, both released in 2024. She is set to take on the lead role in Undercover Miss Hong, where she will portray a secret agent

Undercover Miss Hong: OTT streaming details

The crime comedy K-drama is coming to Netflix on January 17, 2026. The series will air every Saturday and Sunday and it will be available to watch in Korean, English, and Hindi. The drama explores themes of corporate corruption, personal identity, and the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society.

What is Undercover Miss Hong is all about?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual Reincarnation - Video
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual Reincarnation - Video
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance

Undercover Miss Hong (featuring Park Shin Hye) centered on a determined, high-ranking financial officer in her 30s who assumes the role of a young, awkward newcomer at a securities company in the late 1990s to expose financial wrongdoings, mixing humor, espionage, and a demanding professional environment for women.

Read Also
K-Drama Releases This Week: From No Tail To Tell To Can This Love Be Translated? Check The List For...
article-image

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The series features Park Shin-hye as Hong Keum-bo, Go Kyung-pyo as Shin Jeong-woo, Ha Yoon-kyung as Ko Bok-hui, Cho Han-gyeol as Albert Oh, Choi Ji-soo as Kang No-ra, Kim Do-hyun [ko] as Bang Jin-mok, Jang do-ha as Lee Yong-gi, Seo Hyun-chul as So Kyung-dong, and Kim Hyung-mook as Oh Deok-gyu, among others. The series is produced by Celltrion Entertainment and Studio Dragon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's...
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's...
Video: Kiara Advani Sings For 'Saraayah's Favourite Human' Sidharth Malhotra, Gives A Glimpse Of His...
Video: Kiara Advani Sings For 'Saraayah's Favourite Human' Sidharth Malhotra, Gives A Glimpse Of His...
Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Exposed? Delhi Fitness Influencer Leaks Shocking Chats Online, 'We Can Do...
Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Exposed? Delhi Fitness Influencer Leaks Shocking Chats Online, 'We Can Do...
The Night Agent Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action Thriller Series Based...
The Night Agent Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action Thriller Series Based...
Punjabi Actress Mandy Takhar, 38, Files For Divorce From Shekhar Kaushal Two Years After Marriage:...
Punjabi Actress Mandy Takhar, 38, Files For Divorce From Shekhar Kaushal Two Years After Marriage:...