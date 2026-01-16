Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama

Undercover Miss Hong |

Undercover Miss Hong is an upcoming South Korean workplace comedy series written by Moon Hyun-kyung and directed by Park Seon-ho. Park Shin-hye, who took a two-year break after having her first child with actor Choi Tae-joon, returned to the screen with back-to-back K-dramas: The Judge from Hell and Doctor Slump, both released in 2024. She is set to take on the lead role in Undercover Miss Hong, where she will portray a secret agent

Undercover Miss Hong: OTT streaming details

The crime comedy K-drama is coming to Netflix on January 17, 2026. The series will air every Saturday and Sunday and it will be available to watch in Korean, English, and Hindi. The drama explores themes of corporate corruption, personal identity, and the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society.

First look at ITZY’s Yuna in the upcoming Netflix drama ‘Undercover Miss Hong’.



Airing on January 17. pic.twitter.com/hUQBpFhzbQ — ITZY BASE (@itzypopbase) January 14, 2026

What is Undercover Miss Hong is all about?

Undercover Miss Hong (featuring Park Shin Hye) centered on a determined, high-ranking financial officer in her 30s who assumes the role of a young, awkward newcomer at a securities company in the late 1990s to expose financial wrongdoings, mixing humor, espionage, and a demanding professional environment for women.

ITZY’s Yuna at the script reading for the upcoming drama ‘Undercover Miss Hong’. pic.twitter.com/5xMSzctPnL — ITZY BASE (@itzypopbase) December 3, 2025

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The series features Park Shin-hye as Hong Keum-bo, Go Kyung-pyo as Shin Jeong-woo, Ha Yoon-kyung as Ko Bok-hui, Cho Han-gyeol as Albert Oh, Choi Ji-soo as Kang No-ra, Kim Do-hyun [ko] as Bang Jin-mok, Jang do-ha as Lee Yong-gi, Seo Hyun-chul as So Kyung-dong, and Kim Hyung-mook as Oh Deok-gyu, among others. The series is produced by Celltrion Entertainment and Studio Dragon.