 Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Exposed? Delhi Fitness Influencer Leaks Shocking Chats Online, 'We Can Do Something Together'- Watch VIDEO
Delhi-based influencer Fit Varsha shared alleged chats with Ajaz Khan, where he reportedly asked her to meet him in Delhi and even sent his number. While the clips went viral, Ajaz has yet to respond to the claims.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Delhi-based social media influencer Fit Varsha recently took to Instagram to call out Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan. Riding the wave of the ongoing trend of exposing men online, she shared leaked chats in which the actor reportedly asked her to meet him in Delhi and even shared his phone number.

The clip starts with the caption with influencer Varsha's photo aying, "Sab expose kr hi rahe hia toh socha m bhi ek Bigg Boss contestant koo kr hi du." The clip further shows Ajaz texting Varsha saying, "You from Delhi. I am in Delhi." He then shares hi number after which Varsha, as per the shared chat, replies, "why are you sending me your WhatsApp number?" To this, Ajaz says, "To talk. We can do something together. I m in Delhi (sic)." The chat reportedly ended with influencer varsha saying "get lost" to the actor in the end. After seeing the chats, one commented, "Love the get lost."

So far, neither Ajaz now his wife Aisha Khan has not reacted anything on the allegations made.

Who is Fit Varsha?

Influencer named Fit Varsha's official Instagram handle is @fitvarsha66 with 80.6K followers. She is a Delhi based influencer who is often seen uploading fitness and dance related content on her feed. Not much is known about her personal life.

Who Is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan is an Indian actor born on 29 May 1981 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He began his career in 2003 with the film Patth and soon transitioned to television, appearing in shows like Shhh…Koi Hai, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (Ekta Kapoor), and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad. Over the years, he acted in several Bollywood and Telugu films, including Lamhaa, Allah Ke Banday, and Rakta Charitra II. He gained wider recognition as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 7, where his bold personality and strategies made him a memorable finalist. Since then, he has continued acting across films and television while maintaining a strong presence in reality shows.

Ajaz landed in controversy when he was arrested on 21st October 2018 by Mumbai Police's Narcotics Cell for alleged possession of ecstasy. He was held in Arthur Road Jail for 26 months. This experience left a lasting mark on Ajaz, prompting him to later speak out about harsh conditions he endured while in jail.

