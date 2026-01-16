The Night Agent Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action Thriller Series Based On Matthew Quirk's Novel

The Night Agent Season 3 |

The Night Agent is an action thriller series created by Shawan Ryan. It is based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name. The series explores themes of political conspiracy, espionage, murder, kidnapping, and betrayal. The Night Season 2 premiered on January 23, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics, leading to the development of a third season, which is set to be released on OTT in February 2026.

The Night Agent Season 3: OTT streaming details

The Night Agent Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix, starting from February 19, 2026. The streaming giant shared the teaser trailer of the series and wrote, "Peter Sutherland returns for another heart-pounding mission in THE NIGHT AGENT S3. Coming to Netflix February 19."

Peter Sutherland returns for another heart-pounding mission in THE NIGHT AGENT S3.



Coming to Netflix 19 February. pic.twitter.com/KPo0Y2fZG8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 4, 2025

Plot

The story revolves around a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving the President of the United States, the White House Chief of Staff, and the Vice President. As the plot unfolds, Peter finds himself entangled in the conspiracy. Will he manage to save himself and protect the President? The resolution of these events is revealed in the series.

Peter Sutherland returns for another heart-pounding mission in THE NIGHT AGENT S3.



Coming to Netflix 19 February. pic.twitter.com/KPo0Y2fZG8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 4, 2025

Cast and production of The Night Agent: Season 3

The cast of the series includes Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora, Hong Chau as Diane Farr, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others. It is produced by James Dodson and Nick Bradley under the banner of MiddKid Productions, Project X Entertainment, Exhibit A, and Sony Pictures Television Studios.