Decoding Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's red bridal lehenga

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 28, 2023
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah got married to professional golf player Hamza Amin on February 26
The couple had announced their engagement in December 2022
Ushna and Hamza went for the classic red and ivory combination for their wedding day
Ushna wore a bright red lehenga with heavy embroidery and embellishments
Ushna's wedding look was criticised by netizens who claimed it was 'very Indian'
The actress however clarified that her lehenga was every bit Pakistani and just the way she wanted it to be
Ushna's designer stated that the actress was very clear about wanting a Mughal-inspired red bridal look
"The lehenga has kora, dabka and some resham work to add a pop of colour. We have used a lot of leather applique work to give it a more grander look," the designer shared
Ushna's lehenga was adorned with Mughal-style motifs like dolis, elephants, the signature deer motif, and the crescent moon
