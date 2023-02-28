Pakistani actress Ushna Shah SHUTS DOWN trolls for criticising 'Indian style' wedding lehenga

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah got married to golf player Hamza Amin in a grand ceremony on February 26.

However, she was brutally trolled on the internet for the bright red lehenga that she chose to wear on her wedding day.

Several netizens were seen slamming the actress for wearing, what they termed as an 'Indian style lehenga', and claimed that she does not respect the Pakistani culture.

Ushna Shah takes down trolls

The actress, who is busy beaming in marital bliss, has now finally decided to break her silence and shut the trolls once and for all.

Sharing a picture of her mehendi-clad hand and flaunting her diamond ring in a new picture, Ushna schooled trolls by making it clear that they had no right to question her lehenga since they did not pay for it.

"To those who have a problem with my dress: You weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora: Purely Pakistani. My heart however, half Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey, Ameen," she wrote.

She also took a dig at the Pakistani paparazzi and wrote, "Beigaani shaadi mein jo uninvited photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam."

Who is Ushna Shah?

Ushna Shah is a popular name in Pakistan and she is known for working in Urdu television. She marked her debut in 2013 with 'Mere Khwabon Ka Diya'. However, it was not until 2014 when she became a household name with her show 'Bashar Momin'.

Ushna has also played prominent roles in several other shows including 'Alif Allah Aur Insaan', 'Balaa' and others.

It was in December that Ushna announced her engagement with golfer Hamza Amin. The actress has been sharing numerous pictures with him ever since.