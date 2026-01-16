 Punjabi Actress Mandy Takhar, 38, Files For Divorce From Shekhar Kaushal Two Years After Marriage: Reports
Updated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar has been granted a divorce by the family court at Saket, formally ending her marriage to Shekhar Kaushal. The court approved the first motion of divorce on Friday (January 16) after the couple jointly filed a plea seeking separation by mutual consent.

Mandy and Shekhar, a gym trainer and CEO, were married on February 13, 2024. Their wedding ceremony was conducted following both Hindu and Sikh traditions. Less than a year into the marriage, the couple decided to part ways through mutual consent, choosing to handle the separation privately and without public dispute.

According to sources familiar with the matter, both parties agreed to dissolve the marriage amicably and approached the court together. The proceedings took place at the Saket District Court in Delhi, where the family court recorded the statements of Mandy and Shekhar before allowing the first motion in line with the legal process for mutual consent divorce.

According to a report in ANI, celebrity advocate Ishaan Mukherjee, who represented Mandy, confirmed that the court had accepted the first motion. He, however, refrained from sharing details related to the settlement, maintaining that the terms agreed upon by the parties remain confidential.

Who is Mandy Takhar?

Mandy is a British actor of Indian origin who has established herself in Punjabi cinema and has also worked in a few Hindi and Tamil projects. Over the years, she has built a strong presence in regional films and enjoys a steady fan base.

The 38-year-old made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Ekam – Son of Soil in 2010. She has also starred in other films like Mirza – The Untold Story, Saadi Wakhri Hai Shaan, Sardaarji, Biriyani, Ardaas, Rabb Da Radio, Saak and many more.

Mandy also featured in several music videos.

