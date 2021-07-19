OTT adds spice to Indian content as Bollywood loses masala: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, others share their take

While Bollywood stays shut, video streaming portals are importing fresh talent, crispy content and bold ideas into India's entertainment industry that once banked on star power to crack the box office. Actors say over-the-top (OTT) services are spotlighting evolving preferences of new-age audiences into their streaming content.

“Change keeps happening,” said actor Pankaj Tripathi, who grabbed eyeballs ever since he shone on web crime thrillers such as "Mirzapur" and "Sacred Games". “It seems there is a time of change happening in cinema with the coming of OTT. There is no other option than OTT currently,” he said. “Stories are important on OTT. Who or what is in it is not important. His or her talent and performance matters. Storytelling matters more,” he added.

The actor also said OTT platforms are a nursery where fresh talent is blooming with ease. “I am happy about it. I can see one after another talent is coming through the advent of OTT. Especially for those who take time to get recognised through films and there is a possibility here on OTT,” Pankaj said.