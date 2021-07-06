Showrunner: Driving force behind the flourishing OTT content

Director Srijit Mukherjee, who directed two of the four stories in the film, defines the role of a showrunner as: "A showrunner is like a creative producer. He takes creative calls and he is the unifying factor of the anthology in this case. He has the bird's eye view of the anthology, bringing the four shorts together and deciding with the platform how each short should be."

Various storytellers are credited as showrunners in digital content. For instance, Alankrita Srivastava is the showrunner for Bombay Begums, while filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is the showrunner for She. For Raveena Tandon's upcoming digital debut Aranyak, has Rohan Sippy as showrunner