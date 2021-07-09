As OTT platforms gain popularity, UP govt set to provide financial aid to makers of web series

With the popularity of web series on OTT platforms growing, the Uttar Pradesh government may include it in the financial grant scheme under the state film policy. The television serials may also be included in it.

The Yogi Adityanath government will provide this facility to the web series and tele serials that are being filmed at various locations in the state. However, the financial assistance to the web series and tele serials would be provided under certain terms and conditions. Besides the UP, government has also decided not to promote and provide financial assistance to the Bhojpuri films that are obscene.

It may be mentioned that UP has attracted a large number of web series makers for shooting in the recent past. During pandemic period, due to restrictions in Mumbai, lot of web series were filmed at different locations in UP.

The chairperson of UP Film Development Council (UPFDC) and noted comedian Raju Srivastava met with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and made a request regarding financial assistance to the web series and tele serials. He also raised the issue growing obscenity in Bhojpuir films and songs. While the chief minister immediately directed officials to stop providing financial assistance to such Bhojpuri films, he said that web series and tele serials would get subsidy provided by the state government. He however said that certain conditions would be laid down for it.

The chairperson UPFDC informed that recently the scripts of 62 films were evaluated for providing subsidy and some of them were found not fulfilling the standard of film policy of UP government. These scripts had obscene material and hence the council decided to reject their request for subsidy. It may be mentioned that UP government provides tax rebate and financial assistance to films that are being shot in UP.