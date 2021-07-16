'OTT has opened up a lot of avenues for many actors, including me': Shilpa Shetty on her digital debut

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she will make her digital debut with a series and is excited to see how the audience will receive her in the streaming space. The actor said, though it is too early to reveal details, she aims to start shooting for the project in 2022.

"I've said yes to something that I'm going to start mid next year. It needs a lot of prep, that will be another announcement. OTT has opened up a lot of avenues for many actors, including me. It requires a lot of time so if it's that one outing, then it really has to justify you and be synonyms with your brand. So there is something that has come my way. It'll be interesting for me to be seen in that space," she told PTI.