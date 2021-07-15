Watch: English-dubbed scenes of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty's 'Dhadkan' leave netizens in splits

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's 2000 hit film 'Dhadkan' has apparently been dubbed in English and scenes from the dubbed version are currently going viral on the internet.

A Twitter user left, on Thursday, shared a video from the English-dubbed Dhadkan and left netizens in splits.

In the video, Akshay and Shilpa can be heard saying the original dialogues which sound rather hilarious in English.

"just don’t love you all. I have worshipped all of you. Mother’s orders are as good as God’s orders for me," Akshay Kumar's character Ram can be heard saying in the video.

Sharing the clip, the netizen wrote: "So apparently there is an English-dubbed version of Dhadkan and I am deceased."

Check it out here: