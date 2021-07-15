Watch: English-dubbed scenes of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty's 'Dhadkan' leave netizens in splits

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's 2000 hit film 'Dhadkan' has apparently been dubbed in English and scenes from the dubbed version are currently going viral on the internet.
A Twitter user left, on Thursday, shared a video from the English-dubbed Dhadkan and left netizens in splits.
In the video, Akshay and Shilpa can be heard saying the original dialogues which sound rather hilarious in English.
"just don’t love you all. I have worshipped all of you. Mother’s orders are as good as God’s orders for me," Akshay Kumar's character Ram can be heard saying in the video.
Sharing the clip, the netizen wrote: "So apparently there is an English-dubbed version of Dhadkan and I am deceased."
Check it out here:
Several Twitter users took to the comment's section of the post to react to the video, which currently has over 67.1K views on the micro-blogging site.
A user wrote, "omg !! such a tragedy !! how can one enjoy the snarks and barbs and all other stuff in this ???and dubbing is just pathetic."
Another commented, "I know! I've been advocating for better visibility of such gems all along! And Baazigar dubbed in English is priceless too!"
A comment read, "This is worse than watching Jurassic Park in Hindi, which scarred me for life."
The 2000 `Dhadkan’, which depicted the love triangle portrayed by Sunil Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar, was a critical as well as commercial success.
The film had won Sunil a Filmfare Best Villain Award for his commendable performance.
