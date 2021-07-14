Shilpa Shetty says she refused 'major stuff in Hollywood'; reveals son Viaan was 'extremely upset'

During her 14 year-long sabbatical from Hindi films, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she was approached to star in a major Hollywood project, which she turned down because she was unwilling to change gears "so drastically".

Shilpa's last full-fledged Bollywood film was in 2007, with filmmaker Anurag Basu's "Life in a Metro" and the Dharmendra-starrer "Apne". The same year, she also emerged as the winner of the British reality TV series "Celebrity Big Brother" season five, which made her a global figure.

Though her Hindi film appearances became few and far between -- with cameos in films like "Om Shanti Om" and "Dostana" -- the actor said she kept getting "really good parts", including an offer from Hollywood.

Shilpa, who has been more active on television as a judge on dance reality shows like "Nach Baliye" and presently "Super Dancer", said refusing the project from Los Angeles wasn't a particularly hard decision as settling down in the US was not her "cup of tea".

"My son was extremely upset with me because I was offered some major stuff even in Hollywood, but I said no to it. To just shift base from Mumbai and settle in Los Angeles is really not my cup of tea," the 46-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.