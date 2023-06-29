Oscars Class Of 2023: Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam Invited To Be Members Of The Academy

Indian filmmakers Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam have been named among the 398 artistes who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, have also been invited to be members of The Academy.

Besides, Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Naatu Naatu' lyricist Chandrabose, 'RRR' art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar have also been invited.

In a statement by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy Presidence Janet Yang, they mentioned that they were proud to welcome the artists and professionals on board.

The Oscars Class of 2023

"They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide," the statement further read.

Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, Keke Palmer, and music superstar Taylor Swift are also among the 398 artists and executives invited to join the membership of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

If the members accept the invitation, it will take the total number of Academy members to 10,817, with 9,375 eligible to vote for the 96th Oscars, set to take place on March 10, 2024.

India at Oscars 2023

The Oscars 2023 was a memorable and special one for India, as the country won two out of three nominations at the prestigious event.

While RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song award, 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an Oscar in the Documentary: Short Film category.

