Sonam Kapoor Drapes Floral Saree For UK PM Rishi Sunak's Reception

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023

Actress Sonam Kapoor attended the reception by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Thursday

Sunak is hosting the UK-India Week 2023

Sonam represented India at the reception in a floral Rohit Bal saree with a printed blazer

The reception was hosted by Rishi at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street

"Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK india week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer," she wrote

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF's flagship event, a week-long programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the partnership between the two countries

Earlier in May, Sonam also performed at King Charles III's coronation concert

Sonam's piece at the coronation served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries

