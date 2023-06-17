Not Just Barbie, 5 Must Watch Movies By 3-Time Oscar-Nominated Director Greta Gerwig

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
The bold and beautiful American actress, screenwriter, and director, Greta Gerwig is back with another promising modern movie - 'Barbie'.
Well-known for making independent and conversation-starting films, Greta is definitely one of the most talented directors in America.
While her much awaited movie 'Barbie' set to release on July 21, here are five other entertainers for you to relish, by the amazing creator.
Little Women (2019) This is the 7th time the novel by Louisa Mary Alcott has been adapted to a movie. This Greta Gerwig version feels so fresh and happening. It slides the viewer effortlessly into the March sisters' world of love, loss and living.
Lady Bird (2017) Perhaps the most discussed work by Greta, Lady Bird shows an ordinary American teenager's life in all its confusion and ordinariness.
Frances Ha (2012) Another realistic and female centric piece with Greta Gerwig in the lead role and as the screenwriter. Frances Ha is a beautiful movie with soulful moments, quotes and characters.
Mistress America (2015) "This movie is head-spinningly chic, certainly... but it’s also a pointed commentary on people desperate to impress" - The Guardian - "it’s a bracing, peppery tonic. When it comes to urbane screen wit, Baumbach is the master, and Gerwig the undisputed mistress."
Nights and Weekends (2008) Screenplay by Gerwig, Nights and Weekends show the dilemmas that arose in a couple's long distance relationship. Light hearted and fun to watch, the film has some magical moments to fill your heart.
