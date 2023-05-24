OMG! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's contact details, mobile number LEAKED online by Instagram user

The Kerala Story has been making headlines since its release, and several controversies surrounding the film have caused a threat to its team members. While the lead actress Adah Sharma and the film’s director had recently met an accident, another shocking turn arrives with Adah being abused by an anonymous social media user.

As per the latest reports, Adah Sharma’s contact details have been leaked online. ETimes reported that Adah Sharma is facing severe abuse after the incident. It has been reported that Instagram user ‘jhamunda_bolte’, which is now deactivated, leaked her contact details and also threatened to leak her new contact number.

Earlier, in an interview with News 18, the film’s director, Sudipto Sen, told the police about a threatening message he received. It said, "You did not do a good thing by showing this story."

Adah had also called her fim a ‘movement"

In one of her interviews, the actress questioned why some people had issues with their film, calling The Kerala Story a ‘movement’. She went on to express her fear about terror organisations having problems with her film before its release.

"After watching the film, audiences had no issues with it. They can see it's only about terrorism, which is why some people have so much trouble with it. In the first line of the film, a man asks me in English, ‘When did you join ISIS?" To this I have replied in Hindi: 'SIS kab join kiya yeh janne ke liye kyun aur kaise join kiya janna zaroori hai.' At that time, I didn’t know people would have so much trouble with ISIS, as we openly said. I thought people would be amazed and feel like watching the film as it is an anti-terrorist movie," she said.

About The Kerala Story

The film, which arrived in theatres on May 5, tells the story of Hindu women from Kerala falling victim to ‘love jihad’, converting to Islam, and joining ISIS. While many praised the film for its strong stance against terrorism, some users called it ‘propaganda."

In the meantime, The Kerala Story has already exceeded the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office.