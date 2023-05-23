'The Kerala Story' changes mind of girl in Indore, she lodges complaint, gets accused arrested: Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that watching 'The Kerala Story' changed the mind of a girl in Indore and she filed a case against an accused.

"When our daughter saw 'The Kerala Story' movie in Indore district, her mind changed and after that she lodged a complaint against one accused Faizan and got him arrested," Mishra told reporters here.

Mishra also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee over banning 'The Kerala Story' movie in her state.

"The movie was not allowed to be released in West Bengal even after the order of the Supreme Court. Mamta Didi, this is the effect of films on society (referring to the Indore incident)," the minister said.

He added that those who were opposing the Kerala story should also understand how people who used to brainwash the mentality of the person, were getting reverse brainwashed by watching the film. Today the girl got justice in Indore and in future also daughters would get justice.

"We have directed the women's desk that if such a complaint of love jihad comes, then the victim should get justice and she should be counselled," he added.

Recently, a case of alleged love-jihad was exposed in Indore after watching the film in Indore.

"A girl, who was in a live-in relationship with one Faizan, lodged a complaint that Faizan was pressurising her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Faizan also thrashed the girl when she refused. They were living in a live-in relationship for the last seven to eight months. The woman said that she and the man recently went to watch 'The Kerala Story' film. After watching the film, the duo had an altercation. She approached the police and lodged an FIR against him," Dinesh Verma, Khajrana PS in charge said.

Meanwhile, Mishra also reacted to the allegations of Congress party on BJP State President VD Sharma about involvement in illegal works.

"The character assassination politics is not right. Former CM Kamal Nath whose own hands are stained with the blood of 1984 Sikh riots, should not make allegations on V D Sharma, who has spent his life as a campaigner for the organisation," Mishra said.

He further added, "If Nath was making allegations, then he should prove it. If not, then he should apologise. In case the allegations get proved, I would also step forward and apologise. This direction of politics is not right for you (Kamal Nath) either." Notably, VD Sharma on Sunday said that Kamal Nath had his involvement in the 1984 sikh riots and he would go to jail for the same. Reacting to the allegation, Kamal Nath said during a press conference in Anuppur district on Monday, "The BJP has nothing left to say about me. No FIR was filed against me in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A commission was formed during the Bharatiya Janata Party regime and the same commission had said that I am innocent. In my 45 years of political career till date no one has raised a finger on me but VD Sharma is talking unrestrainedly to cover up his illegal work."

