Bhopal: People queue up in front of SBI to exchange Rs 2000 notes after RBI order

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After RBI announced witdrawal of Rs 2000 notes, people were seen forming a queue to exchange their notes at State Bank of India in New Market in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Earlier, people were seen spending their Rs 2000 notes to pay off their old loans and and purchase fuel for their vehicles in many cities like Indore, Shahdol.

Notably, recently RBI has decided to completely withdraw Rs 2000 notes. The denomination had been missing in the market for a long time, but suddenly after the RBI order, these notes have suddenly resurfaced in the market. Despite this, there is a little fear among the people and now they have started taking out Rs 2000 notes. They want these notes to get changed as soon as possible.

RBI asked all to deposit or exchange the notes by September 30, 2023.