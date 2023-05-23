MP Weather Update: Heavy rains expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur & 15 more districts today

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rains continue in parts Madhya Pradesh despite Nautapa. In the month of May, there is rain and strong wind. There is a possibility of rain in 18 districts of the state including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur on Tuesday also.

Meteorologists say that Western Disturbance will be active from Tuesday. Because of this, winds will blow at a speed of 50 km per hour or more. The weather is expected to remain like this till the last days of May.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said that there is pre-monsoon activity from March to May. Generally, there remains a scorching heat in the last days of May. If we look at the figures of the last 10 years, the temperature reaches beyond 47 degrees in Gwalior and 46 degrees in Bhopal. Rest of the cities including Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain also remain hot.

Read Also Indore: Waning effect of WD keeps city hot and humid

Pandey said that the cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea is bringing moisture to the state. Because of this the clouds are raining. The rain started from Saturday and continued on Monday as well. Western disturbance is also becoming active from 23rd May. This system is likely to persist till the last days of May.

There will be a period of drizzle in the capital for the next few days. It will be cloudy on the 23rd and 24th. There are chances of heavy rains on May 25. During this, wind can blow at a speed of 50 km per hour or more. Heavy rain is expected on May 26 as well.

3 to 4 degree drop in temperature

According to the Meteorological Department, the day temperature has also dropped due to cloud cover and heavy rains. However, mercury is still high in some cities as the temperature reaches its maximum level by afternoon. Talking about Monday's temperature, the temperature reached 41.3 in Bhopal, 44.8 in Gwalior, 39.3 in Indore and 40.1 degrees in Jabalpur. Para 45.4 in Khajuraho, 45 in Naugaon, 44 in Tikamgarh-Shivpuri, 43.8 in Guna, 43.5 in Satna, 43.4 in Sidhi, 43 in Rewa, 43 in Ratlam, 42.1 in Khandwa, 42 in Damoh, 41.5 in Umaria, 41.4 in Sagar , 41.2 in Dhar, 41.2 in Khargone, 41 in Ujjain, 40.6 in Raisen, 40 in Mandla, 39.3 in Malanjkhand, 37.7 in Betul, 36.4 in Seoni, 36.1 in Narmadapuram and 33 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Blistering heat gives way to overcast evening in city