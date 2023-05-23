Indore: Waning effect of WD keeps city hot and humid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the waning effect of the western disturbance and trough passing through the state, the intensity of rain in evening decreased on Monday as the city witnessed only 0.4 mm rainfall.

Moreover, the spell of gusty winds and showers in some parts of the city provided relief for a short period as the humidity increased again in the evening, turning the night itchy for the denizens.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department officials said that the temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius for the next two days and the day temperature will reach a high of 40-41 degrees Celsius.

According to department officials, no decrease in temperature is expected for the next couple of days but the temperature may fluctuate again on May 25 due to the western disturbance over northwest Himalayas.

"The next two days will remain mostly dry with chances of drizzling and there is no major change in the weather system. The temperature will remain close to or above normal for two days, Met officials added.

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature will also increase.

"There will be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days. However, summer this year will be comparatively cooler than in the previous year,” Met officials added.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry on Monday.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Blistering heat gives way to overcast evening in city