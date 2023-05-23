MP Weather Update: Blistering heat gives way to overcast evening in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mercury simmered at 41.3 degrees Celsius in Bhopal on Monday afternoon but it gave way to overcast skies in the evening bringing much relief from the intense heat.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh have been experiencing scorching temperatures as the mercury climbed above 44 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho, Nowgong,Gwalior, Tikamgarh are reeling under the scorching heat. In all twenty one districts of Madhya Pradesh recorded 40 degree Celsius or above maximum temperature. Many parts of the state also experienced rain and hail in the last 24 hours. Bagli (Dewas) recorded 40mm of rainfall, Nepanagar 29mm, Ichhawar (Sehore) 28mm, and Raisen 11mm. Others recorded traces and they include Agar, Khargone, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Betul, Harda, Sheopurkalan, Naramdapuram, Shivpuri, Guna, Gwalior, Pachmarhi, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh. Western disturbance is over the Northern parts of Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab. A trough is extending from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and interior Karnataka.

Yellow Alert

Yellow alert has been sounded for rain, thundershower accompanied with gusty winds at Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Rewa divisions and districts Newari, Seoni, Chhindwara, Sagar, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Balaghat, Dindori, Narsinghpur and Jabalpur. Heat wave is likely in Chhatarpur.

Cities Max Temp (deg/cel)

Khajuraho 45.4

Nowgong 45.0

Gwalior 44.8

Tikamgarh 44.0

Shivpuri 44.0

Guna 43.8

Satna 43.5

Sidhi 43.4

Rewa 43.0

Ratlam 43.0

Khandwa 42.1

Damoh 42.0

Umaria 41.5

Sagar 41.4

Bhopal 41.3

Dhar 41.2

Khargone 41.2

Ujjain 41.0