The Kerala Story finally hits theatre in West Bengal, only one cinema hall available for screening

A still from The Kerala Story |

After creating waves across the country, 'The Kerala Story' has finally managed to secure a theatre screen for itself in West Bengal, where it was earlier banned. Last week, the Supreme Court had overturned the ban on the film and had reprimanded the state government for deciding to cancel screenings despite the Censor Board giving a green signal to the film.

After the ban was lifted, theatre owners refused to screen 'The Kerala Story' citing that other films were already scheduled and the audience had also pre-booked several shows, so it would not be possible for them to cancel them and make space for the Sudipto Sen-directorial.

They had said that there was a possibility that the film will be put up in theatres across the state only after a couple of weeks when the slots are free.

The Kerala Story gets a single screen in West Bengal

Now, according to a report in ETimes, 'The Kerala Story' has finally managed to find itself one screen across the whole state. A single screen in North 24 Parganas' Bongaon region has begun the screening of the film.

As a result, the theatre has been rendered houseful ever since the film has been put up and almost every show has been labelled sold out.

'The Kerala Story' music director Bisakh Jyoti, who hails from Bongaon, told ETimes that he is overjoyed to see the film finally up in at least one theatre in the state and the response that it has been receiving was overwhelming.

The Kerala Story's dream run

Despite the innumerable controversies and the opposition that the film has met with, 'The Kerala Story' has already zoomed past the Rs 200 crore mark and it is still going strong at the ticket windows.

It is said to be based on true stories of three women who were tricked and converted into Islam and were later trafficked to the ISIS.

Several politicians claimed that the film has been made with the intention of spreading hate against a particular community.

'The Kerala Story' has been directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles.