The Kerala Story Box Office Collection exceeds ₹200 cr mark, becomes second-highest grosser of 2023

Vipul Shah's latest cinematic masterpiece, ‘The Kerala Story’, has taken the world by storm since its theatrical release. This powerful film has not only captivated audiences but has also achieved remarkable success amidst the post-pandemic challenges faced by the film industry.

Breaking barriers and surpassing expectations, ‘The Kerala Story’ has now joined the prestigious club of films that have grossed over 200 crore net at the Indian box office.

As the film continues to enchant viewers across the nation, the accolades for Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the visionary behind this project, keep pouring in.

Film receives praise from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

Even the official members of Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu couldn't resist expressing their admiration on social media. Governor Ravi himself tweeted, "Watched 'The Kerala Story.' Thanks for exposing a thinly veiled horrific reality," highlighting the film's courage in shedding light on important social issues.

Amidst the buzz surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’, there is one particular aspect that has been generating considerable discussion. Sources reveal that the film has garnered immense praise from Muslim viewers.

In their eyes, the movie serves as a powerful testament to the empowerment of women in contemporary society. The narrative, which focuses on the lives of Kerala girls, has resonated deeply with audiences, transcending religious boundaries.

About the film

'The Kerala Story' has been produced, developed and distributed under Vipul Shah's own company, Sunshine Pictures. The film showcases a stellar cast led by the talented Adah Sharma. Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani also deliver outstanding performances, adding depth and authenticity to the storyline.

Under the banner of Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'The Kerala Story' stands as a testament to his multifaceted abilities as a producer, creative director, and co-writer.