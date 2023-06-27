Old Video Of Kusha Kapila Agreeing To Karan Johar's 'Sexual Infidelity' Comment Goes Viral Amid Divorce With Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Actress and social media influencer Kusha Kapila announced on Monday that she has decided to part ways with her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, and the news has left their fans shocked and upset. Kusha and Zorawar had been together for 10 years, with nearly six years of being married to each other.

On Monday night, the couple released a joint statement in which they mentioned that their current plans for themselves don't align with each other.

Amid the news of her divorce, an old video of Kusha has gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen agreeing to Karan Johar's "sexual infidelity" comment, and the two can be seen sharing a hearty laugh.

Kusha's old video with KJo goes viral

KJo and Kusha got together on a chat show some time ago, and in that, the two were seen discussing about relationships and the changing dynamics.

The video, which is now going viral on the internet, shows KJo asking Kusha to approach him whenever she faces any problem with husband Zorawar.

The filmmaker went on to claim that he was very good at imparting relationship advice and jokingly added, "The first relationship advice, I will say 'break up'," leaving Kusha in splits.

He then went on to say, "And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity," to which Kusha replied, "I believe that".

The old video has now resurfaced on the internet amid the divorce announcement and netizens are criticising Kusha for agreeing to the filmmaker and making a joke out of infidelity.

Kusha and Zorawar announce divorce

Kusha and Zorawar released a joint statement on Monday and announced their divorce. "We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore," the statement read.

"This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align," they said.

"Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," they added.