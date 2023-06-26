Kusha Kapila Announces Separation From Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia: 'We Gave It Our All'

Kusha Kapila, renowned as one of the content queens of comedy, has garnered a substantial following with her hilarious and relatable short videos. Her unique talent lies in creating exaggerated parodies of comic characters she has encountered throughout her life, capturing the attention of viewers who quickly spread her content virally.

Alongside her comedic prowess, Kusha Kapila is a popular figure in the realm of social media, known for her advocacy of body positivity and her unwavering support for women's empowerment.

In 2017, Kusha Kapila tied the knot with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, who boasts his own significant presence on Instagram with a considerable fan base.

However, much to the surprise of their followers, the couple recently made a startling revelation via their social media platforms. They announced their imminent separation, marking the end of their marital journey.

The announcement sparked discussions among their loyal supporters, who expressed their well-wishes and support during this challenging time.

HERE’S WHAT KUSHA SHARED

Taking to her official instagram handle, the digital creator shared a brief note that reads, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."



“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other.”

“We will continue to co-parent the the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support.”

CHECT OUT HER POST ATTACHED BELOW: