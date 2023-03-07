Fraud Alert! Influencer Kusha Kapila reacts to her fake Bumble profile

Twitter

Impersonation is one the most common crimes under cyber crimes. One of the biggest drawbacks of dating apps as it is easy for fraudsters to use photos of public figures or even use personal photos of people from social media.

Recently, popular influencer and actor Kusha Kapila took to Twitter to share that someone had created a fake profile of hers on Bumble. In the tweet, Kapila shared the screenshots of the fake profile named 'Sanna'.

"Wdyt is Sanna's favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What's her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft," wrote Kusha Kapila as she shared the post.

wdyt is Sanna’s favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What’s her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft. pic.twitter.com/iN9l5Q1fgW — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 6, 2023

Kusha's post went viral on social media and garnered more than 12 millions views.

Many users have commented under her post.

"Identity theft is not a joke Sanna," wrote a user.

“This is troubling – Dating (& marriage) apps pride themselves in their security and safety measures. Interestingly, in B’s T&Cs regarding Profile Verification, there is no mention of this being mandatory, only that from time to time, we require users to verify themselves”, commented another user.

“I would swipe right immediately to know why sanna kind of look like kusha kapila,” said another. “Swipes right to know more about sanna,” posted a third.

"Digital Identity theft: Punishable crime under 66C, IT Act. You may please report it to nearest Police Station," wrote the fourth user.