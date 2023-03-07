Bihar teacher's 'Holi course' in Samastipur school goes viral; watch video

Teacher gone viral | Twitter/@kumarprakash4u

Samastipur: In a recent video that has gone viral from Bihar's samastipur, a school teacher can be seen taking the class in a unique fashion. In the video it can be seen that the teacher is singing a song with colour's name as lyrics, the unique way to make the students identify colours. The video has gone viral on the occasion of holi so it adds value to the lesson.

The tweet by the handle name @kumarprakash4u says, "Guruji's Holi course! The video is of the same teacher from Samastipur who often goes viral. Singing the names of different colors in English and explaining the meaning to the children in Hindi. See how Baijnath Rajak is teaching Holi lesson. Video- Mr. Rajput. Edited By- @Sinhamegha8."

The tweet claims that the teacher in the video is often seen for his unique way of teaching. The teacher's name is Baijnath Rajak.