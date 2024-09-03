'Not Just Industry Issue...': Ektaa Kapoor Talks About Women's Safety Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row, Hansal Mehta Puts Onus On Men

Producer Ektaa Kapoor recently talked about the shocking findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report at the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders in Mumbai. She opened up about the need for more women in leadership roles to create safer environments and emphasised the need to focus on women’s safety in workplace.

She said that women's safety is not just an industry issue; it is a workplace issue, which she takes very seriously.

"We have to change the agency from men to women and equalise the agency. In a lot of places, we need women at the top, at least running companies. As I said, the report will come, and we will read more about it, but a conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work, a big part of it will be women leading professional jobs, and I think that has to start happening. It's still a very slanted place."

Hansal Mehta, the director of The Buckingham Murders, added, "It is up to men; the responsibility is on men; the onus is on men to take the initiative to ensure that this equality and safety are maintained. It's about time we own up and we look at this; look at safety in the eye."

In the wake of the Justice Hema Committee Report, Mohanlal resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA)