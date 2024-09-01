'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema Committee Report; Denies Power Group In Mollywood

Mohanlal | Instagram

Thiruvananthapuram: Mohanlal, senior Malayalam actor and former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Saturday denied that he ran away from the crisis gripping Mollywood, but said neither he nor AMMA had answers to any of the misdeeds that are coming out in the public space following the release of the Hema Committee report that went into the plight of women working in the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal Breaks Silence 13 Days After Release Of The Hema Committee Report

Virtually washing his hands off the sexual misdeeds of artistes, some of them his close friends, Mohanlal, who broke his silence 13 days after the Hema Committee report was released, told the media that he had not seen the report and if there are any wrong doings, it is for the law agencies to take action. He also denied that there was or is any ‘power group’ in the Malayalam film industry. Repeatedly saying he had no answers to the issues being raised after the release of the Hema Committee report, the senior actor appealed to the media and others not to destroy such a ‘fine industry’ nor tarnish its image.

#Mohanlal responds to the #HemaCommiteeReport

He was busy with his family as his wife was undergoing a surgery so couldn't respond to the issue and also states that his film #Barroz could be postponed regarding the final mixing #Mohanlal #HemaCommittee #Mollywood pic.twitter.com/6iPWUy6pof — Mithun_2209 (@Mithun220916) August 31, 2024

“The Malayalam film industry has produced some of the finest movies that have won acclaim; many actors are known for their acting skills and hard work. Do not destroy all this, he said.

"We request you not to put all the focus on AMMA. Investigation is going on. Please do not destroy the industry. Everyone cannot be blamed for what is happening. Those responsible would be punished by the law," the former president of AMMA said.

Mohanlal Quits As The President Of The Association Of Malayalam Movie Artistes

Mohanlal had quit AMMA on August 27, citing moral responsibility after sexual abuse allegations were levelled against some members of the governing body of the association. He assured that all the 'problems' are being looked into and investigated.

Read Also Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

"We will cooperate in the investigation process. We are here only to set things right. Wrong-doers should be punished,” he said.

A report in a local media quoted Mohanlal as saying “If you ask why we have all quit our posts (AMMA) now, the answer is that the entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. The report has highlighted not just one issue but several. What exactly they are, you know better than I do.”

Former President Of AMMA Takes Potshots At Actors Who Criticized AMMA

Taking potshots at actors like Prithvi Raj who had criticized AMMA, Mohanlal said "We are hopeful that AMMA will have a new leadership capable of renewing and strengthening the association. Thanks to everyone for criticising and correcting."

A general body meeting will be called within two months to select the new governing body. He welcomed the release of the Hema Committee report.

"We welcome the Hema Committee report. It was the right decision by the government to release that report,” he added.

About The Hema Committee Report

The 235-page report by the Justice Hema Committee, published after redacting names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors who form a ‘power group’. Meanwhile, according to news agency reports, author and columnist Shobhaa De has strongly criticised the "silence" in Bollywood and singled out Mohanlal for his 'cowardice' in resigning as chief of AMMA instead of staying where he is and ensuring the survivors get justice.

"Stand up, be a man, tell your other team members to take responsibility and help those who are at she receiving end," she told a news channel. The rot in the Malayalam film industry is not unique. It's widespread. It's happening in Bollywood, in Bengal, I'm sure in the film industry in Karnataka as well," she said. (With inputs from Rathi Kurup)