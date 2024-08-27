Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Actor Mohanlal resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, August 27, amid the findings of the Justice Hema Committee and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against some of Mollywood's biggest names, including actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Along with him, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignations.

The statement read, "In light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members, AMMA has decided to dissolve the executive committee taking moral responsibility. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months."

Check out the official statement:

"We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. We are thankful everyone for pointing out our errors," the statement said.

Further, the film body said that a new committee will be formed after an election in two months.

Earlier, Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan slammed Mohanlal for not speaking up against the sexual allegations in the Malayalam film industry. According to IE, Shammy spoke to the media and said that Mohanlal has lost his ability to respond.

While Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday acknowledged that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had mishandled complaints of sexual harassment and added that there should be strong interventions from the organisation.

"AMMA has failed," Prithviraj stated at a press conference.

The Justice Hema Committee report was released by the Kerala government on August 19, 2024. It was established in response to the 2017 actress assault case in the Malayalam cinema.