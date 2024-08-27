 Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Mohanlal was the president of the association and had a 17-member executive committee.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Actor Mohanlal resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, August 27, amid the findings of the Justice Hema Committee and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against some of Mollywood's biggest names, including actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Along with him, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignations. 

The statement read, "In light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members, AMMA has decided to dissolve the executive committee taking moral responsibility. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months."

Check out the official statement:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations
Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Read Also
'He Lost His Ability To Respond': Shammy Thilakan SLAMS Mohanlal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations...
article-image

"We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. We are thankful everyone for pointing out our errors," the statement said.

Further, the film body said that a new committee will be formed after an election in two months.

Read Also
What Is HEMA Report? Special Committee Reveals SHOCKING Truths Of Malayalam Film Industry
article-image

Earlier, Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan slammed Mohanlal for not speaking up against the sexual allegations in the Malayalam film industry. According to IE, Shammy spoke to the media and said that Mohanlal has lost his ability to respond.

While Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday acknowledged that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had mishandled complaints of sexual harassment and added that there should be strong interventions from the organisation.

"AMMA has failed," Prithviraj stated at a press conference.

Read Also
'Asked About Transgender Pleasure': Malayalam Trans Actress Anjali Ameer Recalls Reporting Suraj...
article-image

The Justice Hema Committee report was released by the Kerala government on August 19, 2024. It was established in response to the 2017 actress assault case in the Malayalam cinema.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks...

'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks...

Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Surbhi Chandna Reveals Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes During Wedding: 'I Wanted To Associate...

Surbhi Chandna Reveals Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes During Wedding: 'I Wanted To Associate...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video,...

Usha Uthup Recalls Starting Singing Career In A Nightclub: 'I Was Skepticism Due To My Appearance'

Usha Uthup Recalls Starting Singing Career In A Nightclub: 'I Was Skepticism Due To My Appearance'