What Is HEMA Report? Special Committee Reveals SHOCKING Truths Of Malayalam Film Industry

The Hema Report, officially known as the Justice Hema Committee Report, was commissioned by the Kerala government to investigate the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

Mafia, sexual harassment, casting couch and power abuse are some of the most critical issues within the Malayalam film industry. These issues have been highlighted by the recently-released HEMA report.

What is HEMA report?

The Justice HEMA Committee was formed in 2017 in the wake of a high-profile sexual assault case involving a prominent actress. The primary objective of its report is to investigate the working conditions, sexual harassment, and gender inequality faced by Malayalam actresses.

It reveals troubling truths about the Malayalam film industry, including the disturbing reality that many women are coerced into providing sexual favours to secure roles. This in-depth investigation, led by Justice Hema (former High Court Judge), cine artist T Sharada, and former bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari, uncovered systemic issues affecting women in the industry.

The government released the report after redacting 63 pages from its original 295-page document.

The report revealed women facing demands for sexual favours, right from their entry into the industry. It highlighted a culture where such harassment was normalised, with women being told they must "make adjustments" for roles

There's also mention of inhumane working conditions like no toilet facilities or changing rooms on sets, especially during outdoor shoots.

HEMA report also points to an all-male power group controlling the industry, referred to as a "mafia." This group allegedly influences who gets work and who doesn't.

Unfortunately, the existence of casting couch was confirmed, where women are expected to compromise sexually for roles.

The report's release was delayed for several years due to legal challenges. And now, after it was released, there's been a mix of shock and calls for action from the public, with some questioning why the police and government have been hesitant to act on the report's findings.

This report has not only shed light on the dark realities of the Malayalam film industry but has also initiated a dialogue on gender dynamics, power abuse, and the need for change