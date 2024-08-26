 'He Lost His Ability To Respond': Shammy Thilakan SLAMS Mohanlal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Siddique & Ranjith
Actor Shammy Thilakan took a dig at Mohanlal for not speaking up amidst the ongoing controversies in the Malayalam film industry.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Following the recent Hema Committee report, actresses have accused actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith of sexual misconduct. Malayalam actor and president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Mohanlal, is yet to release an official statement regarding the controversy.

Amid this, Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan slammed Mohanlal for not speaking up against the allegations. According to IE, Shammy spoke to the media and said that Mohanlal has lost his ability to respond.

article-image

Further, he added that idols should be broken as they have shown betrayal and must be torn down. "Those who have eaten salt must drink water," suggesting that the people accused should face the consequences of their actions.

Shammy stated that he lives in fear too. "The term ‘power group’ was used by the Hema Committee, and their report contains evidence of its existence. We can identify who is part of that group based on this evidence," added the actor.

article-image
article-image

On August 25, Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) amid sexual misconduct by actress Revathy Sampath. Reacting to this, Shammy said that he does not think that Siddique's resignation is poetic justice, but maybe his father (Thilakan) might feel that way.

Recently, Siddique filed a complaint with Kerala police against Revathy after she accused him of sexual misconduct. Further, he also denied all the claims in his complaint and added that there was some "agenda" behind Revathy's statements.

Shammy has been a part of several movies, including Sargavasantham, Street, Bhoopathi, Manikyakoodaram, Indian Rupee and King of Kotha, among others.

