Mohanlal Hospitalised Due To Difficulty In Breathing & Myalgia In Kochi, Doctors Advise To Avoid Crowded Places

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who recently returned to Kochi, Kerala, after completing the shooting schedule of L2: Empuraan in Gujarat, has been hospitalised at the Amrita Institute of Medical Science due to breathing difficulty and myalgia (muscle pain).

The hospital authorities issued an official statement, which was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai. "This is to certify that I have examined Mr. Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No. 1198168, he is having complaints of High grade fever, Breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places."

Check out the official statement:

Reportedly, after he returned to Kochi, his condition worsened. Currently, he is under observation and is recovering.

Talking about L2: Empuraan, it is an action thriller film that is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is the second installment in the trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

Mohanlal will be reprising his role from the original. The film will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammooty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Shakti Kapoor, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Manoj K. Jayan, Arjun Das, Bobby Simha, Sai Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta and Fazil, among others.

The actor will be seen next in Barroz, which is a fantasy film. This marks the actor's directorial debut. It is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

It also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in other significant roles. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2024.