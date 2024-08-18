 Mohanlal Hospitalised Due To Difficulty In Breathing & Myalgia In Kochi, Doctors Advise To Avoid Crowded Places
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMohanlal Hospitalised Due To Difficulty In Breathing & Myalgia In Kochi, Doctors Advise To Avoid Crowded Places

Mohanlal Hospitalised Due To Difficulty In Breathing & Myalgia In Kochi, Doctors Advise To Avoid Crowded Places

Actor Mohanlal returned to Kochi, Kerala, after completing the shooting schedule of L2: Empuraan in Gujarat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who recently returned to Kochi, Kerala, after completing the shooting schedule of L2: Empuraan in Gujarat, has been hospitalised at the Amrita Institute of Medical Science due to breathing difficulty and myalgia (muscle pain).

The hospital authorities issued an official statement, which was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai. "This is to certify that I have examined Mr. Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No. 1198168, he is having complaints of High grade fever, Breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places."

FPJ Shorts
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!

Check out the official statement:

Read Also
VIDEO: Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad Village Wearing Army Uniform, Urges People To 'Remain...
article-image
Read Also
Video: Mohanlal Flaunts Energetic Moves As He Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda At Award Show
article-image

Reportedly, after he returned to Kochi, his condition worsened. Currently, he is under observation and is recovering.

Talking about L2: Empuraan, it is an action thriller film that is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is the second installment in the trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

Mohanlal will be reprising his role from the original. The film will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammooty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Shakti Kapoor, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Manoj K. Jayan, Arjun Das, Bobby Simha, Sai Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta and Fazil, among others.

Read Also
Mohanlal Offers Prayers At Tirumala Tirupati Temple; Video Goes Viral
article-image

The actor will be seen next in Barroz, which is a fantasy film. This marks the actor's directorial debut. It is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

It also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in other significant roles. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back...

Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back...

Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Mohanlal Hospitalised Due To Difficulty In Breathing & Myalgia In Kochi, Doctors Advise To Avoid...

Mohanlal Hospitalised Due To Difficulty In Breathing & Myalgia In Kochi, Doctors Advise To Avoid...

'Humans Trying To Become God': Rashami Desai REACTS To Shocking Video Of Hindu Girl Being Attacked &...

'Humans Trying To Become God': Rashami Desai REACTS To Shocking Video Of Hindu Girl Being Attacked &...

Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My...

Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My...