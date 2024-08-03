VIDEO: Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad Village Wearing Army Uniform, Urges People To 'Remain United' In Challenging Times

Superstar Mohanlal, who is also the Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army, visited landslide hit Mundakkai in Wayanad, Kerala, on Saturday (August 3). Several photos and videos of the Drishyam actor at the landslide-hit zone have surfaced on social media platforms.

The actor reached Mundakkai in an Army vehicle after holding a brief discussion with Army officials at the temporary Army camp at Meppadi. His donned his Army uniform. In one of the videos, he is seen interacting with Army personnel carrying out the rescue operations on site.

While addressing the media, the actor said, "Even in the face of adversity, we have always emerged stronger. Let's remain united and demonstrate our resilience during these challenging times. Jai Hind."

UPDATE WITH CORRECTION: Actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached the landslide-hit Wayanad donning his army uniform. The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for… pic.twitter.com/JbDQ2kXbIh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2024

#WATCH | Actor and Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal visited landslide-affected Punchiri Mattam village #Kerala pic.twitter.com/XEfnNrUNkI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

Before visiting the landslide area, Mohanlal took to his official X account and lauded the resilience of the people of Wayanad. "The resilience of the people of #Wayanad is truly inspiring. It's heartwarming to see the #IndianArmy standing strong with them in these difficult times," he wrote.

He another post, he thanked the efforts of the 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission.

According to media reports, the actor also contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The actor was conferred the honourary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2009.

The resilience of the people of #Wayanad is truly inspiring. It's heartwarming to see the #IndianArmy standing strong with them in these difficult times. #MalabarTerriers#Wayanad https://t.co/5raZsXq7Ud — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 2, 2024

The death toll in the landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad reached 308 as of Friday (August 2).

A report in PTI stated that 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered including 98 males, 87 females and 30 children. The post-mortem procedures were completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts and 148 bodies were identified by relatives so far.