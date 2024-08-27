 'Asked About Transgender Pleasure': Malayalam Trans Actress Anjali Ameer Recalls Reporting Suraj Venjaramoodu's Shocking Question To Mammootty
'Asked About Transgender Pleasure': Malayalam Trans Actress Anjali Ameer Recalls Reporting Suraj Venjaramoodu's Shocking Question To Mammootty

Anjali told Mathrubhumi that it was during the shoot of the Mammootty-starrer film, Peranbu, when Suraj shocked her with the question

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
With the Hema Committee report opening a can of worms in the Malayalam film industry, another Mollywood actress has come forward and opened up on her harrowing experience. Transgender actress Anjali Ameer recalled an incident when actor Suraj Venjaramoodu asked her an objectionable question about her sexuality, which left the actress uncomfortable.

Anjali told Mathrubhumi that it was during the shoot of the Mammootty-starrer film, Peranbu, when Suraj shocked her with the question. "I had not faced any traumatic experiences until Suraj Venjaramoodu asked me if transgender people feel the same pleasure as women. I am strong person, but this question made me angry," she said.

She shared that she warned Suraj and reported about the incident to Mammootty and the director of the film, post which the actor apologised. "He never spoke to me in that manner again, which I appreciate," Anjali stated.

Anjali also said that because she is quite reserved and does not attend film parties and other informal events, she has managed to protect herself from the predators in the Malayalam showbiz.

Superstar Mammootty has not reacted to Anjali's statement yet.

The Hema report shook the Malayalam film industry to its core after it exposed the wrongdoings, sexual harassment, abuse, casting couch, pay disparity and other scandalous issues of Mollywood.

Actress Revathy Sampath earlier accused Malayalam actor and former general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Siddique, of raping her and trying to lock her in a hotel room. Post her allegations, Siddique resigned from the post of AMMA general secretary.

However, he later denied the accusations and said that he was being framed.

