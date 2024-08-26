'Talked About Sex, Asked Favourite Position': Malayalam Actress Revathy Sampath Accuses Actor Riyaz Khan Of Sexual Harassment

The Hema report has opened a can of worms in the Malayalam film industry, and the latest celeb to make headlines is actress Revathy Sampath, who recently accused actor Siddique of sexually assaulting her when she was 21. And now, she has claimed that actor Riyaz Khan too had made sexual advances towards her over a phone call many years ago.

Revathy revealed that she was 20 when Khan had called her after seeing her photos with a photographer. "The person started talking about sex and his sexual interests. He asked if I was interested in sleeping with him. He asked me my favourite position," she stated.

She said that she was too shocked to respond and when Khan realised she was not interested in him, he said that he would be in Kochi for the next few days and if she could "arrange some women" for him.

Khan is yet to react to the allegations levelled against him by Revathy.

Revathy's sexual assault allegations on Siddique

Earlier, Revathy had claimed that she was raped by Malayalam actor and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists general secretary, Siddique, when she was 21. "He invited me to his hotel room. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside the room. However, I managed to escape," she had said.

"He first approached me by calling me 'Mole' (daughter). The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then. He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma," she alleged.

She also said that the incident took a toll on her professional life and no one believed her when she tried to expose Siddique earlier.

Post her shocking allegations, Siddique resigned as the general secretary of AMMA on Sunday.